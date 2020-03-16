Photo Essay: CWOC Class 20-04 student participates in cold-water immersion training

A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 student is shown participating in cold-water immersion training Feb. 28, 2020, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.
CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.
Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.
The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.
