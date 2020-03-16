Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: CWOC Class 20-04 student participates in cold-water immersion training

    Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 training at Fort McCoy

    A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 student participates in

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 student is shown participating in cold-water immersion training Feb. 28, 2020, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.

    The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 11:51
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
