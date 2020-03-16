Photo Essay: CWOC Class 20-04 student participates in cold-water immersion training

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 student participates in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 student participates in cold-water immersion training Feb. 28, 2020, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04 student is shown participating in cold-water immersion training Feb. 28, 2020, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.