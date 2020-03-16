Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: CWOC Class 20-04 squad of students practices snowshoeing

    Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 20-04 training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A squad of 10 students practices wearing snowshoes while pulling an ahkio sled Feb....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A squad of 10 students practiced wearing snowshoes while pulling an ahkio sled Feb. 28, 2020, on a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-04.

    CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.

    The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

