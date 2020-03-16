World War II Veteran from 42nd Infantry Division Celebrates 100th Birthday

Fort Hood, Texas – A lifetime is hopefully a long and happy time but for some true happiness comes from helping others. This is the case for Edward “Teddy” Dixon, an infantryman assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division in the Second World War. Dixon fought across Germany and Austria freeing prisoners from concentration camps and recovering pilfered works of art.

Dixon was born to Irish parents living in the United States in the waning years after the First World War. Dixon’s parents moved back to Northern Ireland before starting elementary school. He would build a life in Ireland with his family until a letter came to his home that would have an immense impact on his life.

In the time following the Allied invasion of the France, the US government was sending out draft notices to citizens who resided in areas outside of the continental United States. Teddy Dixon answered the call of his country and returned to the US to train, and eventually deploy to the European theater of Operations.

While deployed in Europe, Dixon was assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division of the 7th Army. He took part in the 42nd’s movements across the country and took part in the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp, which held prisoners taken by the Axis Powers.

Being released from a prison was likely an important event in the lives of the prisoners made possible by the 42nd Infantry Division and the soldiers, like Dixon, who made up their ranks.

After freeing Dachau, Dixon moved on to Austria and took part supporting operations with a very special task force; the Monument Men.

The Monument Men were a specialized group of soldiers civilians who were tasked with recovering art taken by the Nazis during their exploits across Europe.

Dixon personally secured truckloads of art and artifacts that were recovered to allow the Monument Men to do their job.

According to his son, Johnston Dixon, Teddy’s time in the army didn’t change his personality.

“His time in the army did not have really any effect on him.” Johnston said. “He had little contact most of the time with his squad members most of the time…Like many veterans he did not talk about his experiences.”

To this day, Teddy Dixon is still helping soldiers do their job and showing his support to service members.

Johnston said, “About 10 years ago he became president of a wartime re-enactment group who portray the 82nd Airborne as they were in Northern Ireland during the 43/44 winter, and this has made him open up especially to the younger members.

His contributions to the 42nd Infantry Division serve to show current members not only their lineage as a division but also the sacrifice that he made leaving his family and home. These facts ring true with the soldiers of the 42nd as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East, leaving their families like Dixon did almost 75 years ago.

Dixon’s story has special significance to soldiers of the 42nd who are of Irish decent. The 42nd has many Irish-American Soldier and will be deploying with them.

In late February, Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, the Commanding General of the 42nd ID, wrote Dixon a letter thanking him for his service in World War II. He wrote, “Your record of service in the 222nd Infantry Regiment is an inspiration to all the members of the Rainbow Division.”

In the climate of today’s world where not everything is certain, there is one truth that stands the true test of time. Soldiers of the 42nd Infantry Division will continue to serve the people of the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic. RAINBOW! NEVER FORGET!

