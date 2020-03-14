Army Reserve cadet maxes the Army fitness test... again

Photo By Sgt. Jeff Daniel | Army Cadet Jacob Simmerman lifts 315 pounds during the deadlift event of the Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jeff Daniel | Army Cadet Jacob Simmerman lifts 315 pounds during the deadlift event of the Army Combat Fitness Test in Frisco, Texas, May 14, 2020. This is the second time that Simmerman has achieved the maximum possible score on the new Army standard that's replacing the Army Physical Fitness Test this year. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jeff Daniel) see less | View Image Page

Frisco, TEXAS - As the glow from a neighborhood crossfit gym shines out into the early morning darkness, massive floor to ceiling windows reveal a group of Soldiers huddled in a circle. These Soldiers stand focused on a young cadet preparing for a new Army milestone. The Frisco native and University of North Texas Army cadet nods in agreement as his peers and leaders give him pointers on the new Army Combat Fitness Test. All of this will culminate in Cadet Jacob Simmerman's attempt to earn the maximum possible score on the ACFT for a second time.



Simmerman, now a resident of Denton, Texas, and assigned to the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, had previously achieved this feat when the new physical test was still in the early stages of implementation. Since then, the regulations have been finalized and he joins a small elite squad of warriors capable of exceeding the standard in all six events.



A prior-service enlisted Reserve Soldier and UNT senior, Simmerman now has an ROTC contract and plans to commission in the spring of 2021. As a computer science major, he looks to bridge his education and military service in his post-graduate career.



“My goal is to branch cyber security because I enjoy computers and I scored a West Point internship in cyber for the summer,” said Simmerman. “People like me, who sit at a computer all day, to stay fit must have the drive to it. You always have to find time to get into the gym. Whether that means you stay up a couple of extra hours late or get up a couple of extra hours early, there always a way to get in there.”



These words ring true as Simmerman effortlessly runs through each event of the Army Combat Fitness Test. These events cross the spectrum of physical training, from cardio and endurance to weight lifting and power development.



“I like to workout, train, and just getting better is kinda my goal,” said Simmerman. “So I like doing stuff like this and to test my physical fitness. In high school, I was a wrestler and was very competitive. After high school, I got into body building and enlisted.”



That enlistment was back in 2015. Since then, Simmerman made it to the rank of specialist before taking the next step in his career to commissioning as an Army officer.



“I am big believer that the officers should show up and be the most physically fit out there,” he said. “My way to get my future Soldiers to want to do it, and make it seem like it is not a chore, is having people do it with them.”



The new ACFT replaced the long-standing Army Physical Fitness Test, which had been in place for almost 40 years.



“The Army has a physical fitness status quo so if you want to progress, you need to improve your physical fitness. And I'm a big fan of power lifting so I'm happy that the ACFT came out where its more than just push-ups, sit-ups, and a run,” said Simmerman. “It takes more physical fitness and a little more skill.”



As a body-builder and fitness enthusiast, Simmerman is his unit's resident subject matter expert when it comes to lifting and physical fitness. He says the important thing about lifting is to have something to aspire to.



“Motivation is the key to improvement,” said Simmerman. “I've had those times for maybe a month straight that I may be motivated to get to the gym just to be there, but I'm not getting anything out of it.”



Having successfully completed both the APFT and the ACFT, Simmerman knows the differences and what it takes to pass both tests.



“I think the best way to become comfortable with the ACFT is just do the events in the gym,” he said. “Physical fitness will come with time but just getting the form down is important so you don't get injured. “It will give the confidence to those Soldiers who don't know if they can do it.”



Even though military fitness tests are an individual training requirement, Simmerman looks at them as a collaborative effort that builds up the entire team.



“That is the good thing about camaraderie and getting close with people,” he said. “They keep you accountable for sure, but they also help you set goals. Having those gym partners around you when you aren't motivated to go.”