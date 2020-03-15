Navy Museums Close Temporarily

Naval History and Heritage Command has directed all U.S. Navy museums to temporarily close to the public until March 31 as a precautionary measure to avoid large groups of people to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



The health and safety of museum visitors, staff and volunteers is a top priority. NHHC is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and continues to follow guidance distributed by local health officials, Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Despite the closure to the public, staff will be available to assist the public with any questions. Addtionally, the public is invited to explore Navy history through the NHHC website by visiting www.history.navy.mil. This site also includes links to the museums.



Navy Museums affected:

National Museum of the United States Navy (Washington Navy Yard, DC)



National Museum of Naval Aviation (Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.)



National Museum of the American Sailor (Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill.)



Hampton Roads Naval Museum (Norfolk, Va.)



United States Navy Seabee Museum (Naval Base Ventura County, Calif.)



Submarine Force Museum/USS NAUTILUS (Sub Base New London, Conn.)



United States Naval Undersea Museum (Keyport, Wash.)



Puget Sound Navy Museum (Bremerton, Wash.)



Naval War College Museum (Naval Station Newport, RI)



United States Naval Academy Museum (U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.)

