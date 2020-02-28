NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Participates in NSA Bahrain’s First Battle Day Competition

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Bahrain’s Executive Officer Cmdr. Jeretta Dillon teamed with Lt. Zeferino Cortes Rodriguez, Lt. j.g. Antonio Almazan and Ensign Tarence Pauldon to participate in Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s first Battle Day competition on Feb. 28.



The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation fitness coordinators of NSA Bahrain organized the competition that consisted of 12 teams of four people from various tenant commands stationed at NSA Bahrain. Teams were challenged physically, mentally and strategically to collaborate with one another to win a Battle Day plaque.



The event began with a 1.5 kilometer run where teams shared the load of a 30 pound sandbag. Afterward, they completed five stations consisting of hammer drills, 20 tire flips, 10 rope climbs or a seated, weighted rope pull, 20 sled pushes for 15 meters, and 10 medicine ball carries for a distance of 20 meters.



“We probably did the best on the hammer drills,” said Almazan after completing the stations. “We realized that if you hold the hammer a certain way, as soon as you started hooking and pulling, the block started moving. There’s definitely a strategy to all of this,” he said.



“We knew with the medicine ball carry that two people had to go twice, so we had Cortes and Pauldon, the sprinters, start so they would go three times, and Almazan and I did it two times,” Dillon added when discussing their strategy.



When the stations were completed, the teams repeated the same run they started with, followed by an obstacle course that included farmers carry, bear crawl, 30 pound sandbag toss backward, banded hops, plated overhead lunges, and a sprint course.



All events were timed and the winner of the competition was determined by the overall fastest time accumulated from all the events.



“We might lose, but it will be okay because it’s all about teamwork and communication,” Dillon predicted before the competition ended. “This event ties right into the Sailor 360 training conducted yesterday on teambuilding, collaborating and achieving a common goal,” she said.



Each member had an individual strength they contributed to the team to help complete the competition. With momentum and the cheering from others, they finished the Battle Day events feeling accomplished and strong.



Although NAVSUP FLC Bahrain did not win first place, they built teamwork, camaraderie and morale, topics related to their Sailor 360 training the day before the competition.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 08:30 Story ID: 365246 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Participates in NSA Bahrain’s First Battle Day Competition, by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.