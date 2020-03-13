Signs Help Us Navigate Through Space Force Country

Signs are important tools that communicate message and behaviors to Vandenberg Air Force Base's warfighters. Signs give direction to destinations, keep everyone safe, save lives, and provide readiness.



The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Sign Shop provides Vandenberg Air Force Base's 98,000 acres and 110 miles of roads, with directional, informational, regulatory, and promotional signs.



When you see signs on the roads, inside and outside buildings, or at the beaches, chances are that the 30th CES Sign Shop made them to navigate Vandenberg's warriors safely to their destination.

