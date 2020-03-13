Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signs Help Us Navigate Through Space Force Country

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Story by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Signs are important tools that communicate message and behaviors to Vandenberg Air Force Base's warfighters. Signs give direction to destinations, keep everyone safe, save lives, and provide readiness.

    The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Sign Shop provides Vandenberg Air Force Base's 98,000 acres and 110 miles of roads, with directional, informational, regulatory, and promotional signs.

    When you see signs on the roads, inside and outside buildings, or at the beaches, chances are that the 30th CES Sign Shop made them to navigate Vandenberg's warriors safely to their destination.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 17:03
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signs Help Us Navigate Through Space Force Country, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

