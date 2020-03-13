Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake

A view of Suukjak Sep Lake is shown Feb. 25, 2020, at Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman's Range.
Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.
See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.
