    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake

    Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A view of Suukjak Sep Lake is shown Feb. 20, 2020, at Pine View Recreation Area at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A view of Suukjak Sep Lake is shown Feb. 25, 2020, at Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman's Range.

    Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

    See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 14:53
    Story ID: 365194
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    recreation
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Recreation Area
    outdoor recreation. Suukjak Sep Lake

