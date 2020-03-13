Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Suukjak Sep Lake

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A view of Suukjak Sep Lake is shown Feb. 20, 2020, at Pine View Recreation Area at...... read more read more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A view of Suukjak Sep Lake is shown Feb. 20, 2020, at Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman's Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page