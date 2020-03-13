Galveston, Creole Nature Trail offer respite from daily grind

FORT POLK, La. — One of the benefits of an assignment to Fort Polk is its proximity to the Louisiana and Texas Gulf coasts. From Cameron (90 minutes south of Fort Polk) to Galveston Island (a little more than 3 hours southwest) its close enough for a day trip, especially with the long Southern summer days.

While the main draw is often a beach filled with sunbathers enjoying the warm Gulf surf and soft sighing of waves rolling across the sand, there are plenty of other sights and sounds to stimulate the senses.

If you head due south and take La. Hwy 14 in Sulphur, you’ll find yourself on the Creole Nature Trail, an All-American Road that brings you through wildlife preserves and walking trails ribboningh the Louisiana marsh. Keep your eyes open for alligators sunning along the roadside in ditches, or laying in the reeds along slow-moving bayous, protecting their young.

Depending on the time of year, you might see birds stop over on their flights to Canada or South America, as well as those who find the wet marshlands the perfect place to nest.

As you pass through towns such as Hackberry and Cameron, watch for the shrimping boats as they unload their catch. Where there is a bridge for the tidewater to pass under the road, watch for people fishing or crabbing, or, if you’ve a mind, join in yourself — just remember to bring your license.

Later, if you want to continue on west, the quickest way to the Texas Gulf Coast is I-10 West to the Winnie exit, then due south to the Bolivar Peninsula.

For about 25 miles, the Gulf of Mexico comes right up to the roadway, offering plenty of isolated beaches where you and your family or friends can spend the day doing fun in the sun things. The farther west you drive, the more built up it becomes, with beautiful beach homes on stilts.

As you reach the western end of the peninsula, you’ll find a free ferry that will take you to Galveston Island. The ferry ride is about 30 minutes and affords panoramic views of large ships headed into Galveston Port, plenty of seagulls and pelicans, and dolphins seeming to surf Galveston Bay’s waves.

Once across, there are plenty of activities for everyone, including beaches, piers, museums, a golf course, and did I mention beaches? White sand and blue water is the order of the day, and whether you are a child, or just a child at heart, you’ll enjoy a day on Galveston’s beaches.

When it comes time to dine, there are plenty of options, from pricey, date-type establishments, to kid-friendly venues, with options including seafood, steaks, Italian, Mexican and, of course, more seafood.

So, if you’ve got a day or two and you want to head to the beach, Fort Polk is a great jumping off point. Head to Galveston or take a ride on the Creole Nature Trail — they’re both great ways to spend time with family or friends.

