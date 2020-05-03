Card allows survivors to connect

By Amber Martin



Garrison Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Certain Gold Star and next-of-kin (NOK) survivors can expect to find it easier to visit Army installations since a new process went into effect in January.



The new survivors’ access policy allows qualified Family members who have the survivors’ access card (SAC) to enter Army installations, including Fort Carson, more easily. Survivors can travel unescorted to attend specific events, view memorials and similar activities, and receive support from Survivor Outreach Services (SOS).



“The whole purpose … is to give them unimpeded access through the gates to get to our program,” said James Kilpatrick, support coordinator, SOS.



Among the services available to Gold Star spouses and NOK Family members is the SOS program, which provides dedicated and comprehensive support through a network of civilians serving as advocates for survivors. SOS staff can assist survivors to access benefits available to them including career and financial counseling.

Coordinators function as long-term support personnel for survivors and are the link to preserving their connection to the Army Family.



“The whole essence of (SOS) is to extend honor to their service member to show that their Families are not left behind, just like no Soldier is left behind,” Kilpatrick said.



Eligible survivors are those who meet the criteria to receive the Gold Star lapel button or Gold Star Next-of-Kin Lapel Button, including widow or widower, parent, child, stepchild, child through adoption, brother, half-brother, sister and half-sister.



SOS support coordinators are responsible for signing off on eligible survivors’ applications and sponsoring them. Eligible survivors can take the application to the Fort Carson Visitor Control Center at Gate 1, along with proof of insurance, a driver’s license and registration, where they will be issued the SAC.



“(The SAC) has a barcode on it that allows the system at the Gate to let survivors in just like a regular (common access card) or dependent ID card,” Kilpatrick said. “It keeps them connected and appreciated.”



Chanta Vasquez, NOK survivor, lost her son, Spc. Gianni Vasquez, in 2019. She said the SAC made it easier for her to visit Fort Carson anytime to connect with other Gold Star Families and use SOS resources.



“I didn’t have anybody besides my son and my daughter-in-law, so for me they’re like a second family,” Vasquez said. “Right away, when I came to meet (Kilpatrick), he hooked me up with a Gold Star Family, and that was another group I feel like they’re my extended Family as well.”



Some of the events the Fort Carson SOS puts together, include Christmas parties and a recent Mardi Gras Family night, said Vasquez. She said it’s nice to have outlets to meet other people who share the same experience as her, and understand what she is going through.



Fort Carson’s SOS program serves over 800 Families across 10 counties in Colorado. Qualified survivors can apply for and receive a SAC through the Army’s Automated Installation Entry (AIE) system at their local garrison. Installations without AIE will use DA Form 1602 for survivors’ access.



Installation Management Command is directing policy compliance and training for its 75 garrisons and installations. Gold Star Family members and NOK survivors can renew the SAC every three years to retain access to Fort Carson and the SOS program. Survivor’s access cards will be consistent across the Army.



Survivors who are vetted and issued a SAC at one Army installation can gain access at other Army installations by presenting the SAC for registration at the installation’s visitor control center. DOD leaders are determining policy to provide reciprocity for SACs across all services.



“We want our Families to feel loved and appreciated, and know we don’t judge them,” Kilpatrick said. “We look at them individually.

Each and everyone has their own story, their own grief and their own journey.”

