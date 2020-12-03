AFN Broadcast Center Holds Black History Month Celebration

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – Civilian and military staff assigned to Defense Media Activity and the American Forces Network (AFN) Broadcast Center celebrated Black History Month during a ceremony Feb. 27.

The observance consisted of commemoration speeches from Chris Harpole, a former AFN chief of television, Army Lt. Col. Catina Barnes, director, AFN Broadcast Center, and Gerald C. Rivers, inspirational speaker and voice actor best known for replicating the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr during re-enactment speeches. The hour-long ceremony concluded with a soul-food inspired luncheon with several popular dishes.

This year’s theme for Black History Month was ‘African Americans and the Vote.’

Barnes kicked off the celebration by discussing the significance of African American contributions to the military throughout America’s wars and battles from the Revolutionary War to the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“There has been no war fought by or within the United States in which African Americans did not serve proudly,” said Barnes. “They serve at every level of military leadership. The military simply could not accomplish its missions without the skill and dedication of all of its members. We find out true strength in our ability to bring together people of different races, cultures and faiths who share common values like duty, honor, selfless service, loyalty and respect.”

Harpole then took the stage, speaking about the struggles of African Americans and their right to vote, fitting with the year’s theme. He said “2020 marks the sesquicentennial of the 15th Amendment giving all U.S. citizens the right to vote regardless of race, color or previous condition of servitude. It also marks centennial of the 19th Amendment giving all U.S. citizens the right to vote regardless of sex.”

Barnes took the stage again with a poem from her daughter titled “Down But Not Out – The African American Vote,” also fitting with the year’s theme.

Special guest speaker Gerald Rivers served as the keynote speaker, offering his insights on the importance of voting, helping reduce poverty by taking action and closed with a reenactment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 1968 speech “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.”

“It’s the idea of having perspective of looking from whence we’ve come and how far we still have to go,” said Rivers. “Really the importance for me is I hope 20, 50 or 100 years from now they’ll be talking about what we did to make the world a better place, not just for black people, but for everybody. Not just to this country but all over the world. The idea that black history is not just for black people. Black history is American history. It is African history. It is world history. Far too often we miss some of the contributions, significant contributions of people of color and it’s a gentle reminder that I hope goes on for a long time.”

The AFN Broadcast Center coordinates heritage observance events every month to promote cultural diversity and increase awareness of the many unique contributions among the staff.

“Diversity is not about what makes us different it’s about how we can each make a difference,” said Barnes. “Today Americans are proud of our diversity. It is fitting that we celebrate and honor the differences that make us unique and the shared ideals that bring us together regardless of our roots.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:21 Story ID: 365073 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFN Broadcast Center Holds Black History Month Celebration, by PO3 Leon Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.