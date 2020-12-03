Fort McCoy employee joins CSA Retired Soldier Council

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation Retirement Services Officer Mitzi Hinton discusses event items Sept. 6,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation Retirement Services Officer Mitzi Hinton discusses event items Sept. 6, 2019, with attendees at the 2019 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 600 people attended the event that took place throughout the day on post and was organized by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life-Retirement Services Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Mitzi Hinton was recently appointed to the Chief of Staff, Army (CSA) Retired Soldier Council.



The CSA Retired Soldier Council is a 14-member group that provides the CSA with advice regarding vital issues and concerns of retired Soldiers, surviving spouses, and their family members; assessments of current Army programs and proposals for new laws and/or polices that affect the retired community; and helps strengthen communications among the Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and the retired community, according to https://soldierforlife.army.mil/Retirement/csa-retired-soldier-council.



Members serve four-year terms. Prospective members are nominated by their local retiree councils and approved by the CSA. At its annual meeting, the CSA Retired Soldier Council reviews issues forwarded by local retiree councils and advises the CSA on the most pressing issues.



Hinton said she’s honored by the appointment and will do her best to serve the retired community.



“To serve on the council as the first currently sitting Army Retirement Services officer is a tremendous honor,” Hinton said. “Our Army is constantly changing and to be able to contribute to the discussions of real issues which become recommendations in real time is remarkable.



“Fort McCoy is the only Army installation within a five-state area, so we are uniquely positioned to support more than 150,000 retirees, surviving spouses, and their families,” she said. “As the garrison Retirement Services officer, I take this responsibility very seriously.”



The Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office provides information on benefits and entitlements to active-duty Soldiers and families preparing for retirement as well as to retired Soldiers and their families. It also conducts the annual Retiree Appreciation Day.



The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Find out more by visiting https://home.army.mil/mccoy/index.php/my-fort/all-services/soldier-life-retirement-services-transition-assistance-program-1 or calling 608-388-3716 or 800-452-0923.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)