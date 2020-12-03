Women’s History Month 2020: Valiant Women of the Vote

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea— Each year, the month of March is designated as Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. The month is set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history.



This year’s theme is, Valiant Women of the Vote. The theme honors the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others.



This year’s Women’s History Month is also significant as it’s the centennial of the extension of the right to vote to women. When Congress passed the 19th Amendment in 1919, and the 36 states ratified it by August 1920, women’s right to vote was enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.



Women’s History Month began March 2, 1980 as just a week-long celebration, but since 1995, each president has issued an annual proclamation designating the observation for an entire month.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has many women who make strides to build upon that legacy every day, in both leadership and support roles.



A few women within the Far East District shared their thoughts and reflections on Women’s History Month and the importance of this annual observation.



Pamela Lovasz serves as the Chief of Engineering Division. She took a moment to describe what this Month means to her and how it impacts the world.



“Every year, during Women’s History Month, both men and women recognize the power, the compassion, the leadership, the strength, the intellect, the achievements and the creativity of women around the world,” said Lovasz. “The ones who are alive and the ones who have passed.”



Jessie Lindor, serves as a property book officer with the logistics management office. She shared her thoughts on Women’s’ History Month, and what it means to her personal legacy.



“It [Women’s History Month] means progress, being strong, and finding new ways to advance women’s equal rights within the workplace,” said Lindor. “It means to create a path to inspire young girls and to show them that they can accomplish whatever they desire. Women’s History Month means carrying the torch that my mother passed to me and her mother before her.”



Carol Spratley, a district project manager, stated that she has always been surrounded by women who told her, “You can do it!” She went on to state that they also set the example and led the way.



Spratley also reflected on her time being one of the only women in construction division and how she persevered through difficult times.



“When I started working in construction, most of the time I was the only woman in the office; rather it was back when I was an engineering tech, clerk typist, or when I moved into construction inspection,” said Spratley. “I had to make a choice to either give up, complain or fight and prove that I could do the job. I chose to prove that a woman could do the job.”

Women continue to make meaningful contributions to society, and these contributions will affect all for decades to come.



“As women we have to reach back or give a hand or encouraging word to others, either leading us or following behind us, because the success of one is the success of many,” said Spratley.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 20:11 Story ID: 365017 Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month 2020: Valiant Women of the Vote, by Antwaun Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.