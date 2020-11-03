Army Materiel Command recognizes excellence in public affairs

Army Materiel Command recognized the best of the best in public affairs across the installations and materiel enterprise in its 2019 David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition.



The AMC Public Affairs office established the David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition in 2015 to recognize excellence for public affairs practitioners throughout the Army Materiel Command. The competition is named for Harris, former public affairs chief of the U.S. Army Missile Command -- now U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.



During his tenure in the materiel enterprise from 1962-1995, perhaps Harris's greatest contribution was his effort to ensure the successful fielding of the Pershing II missile. Harris kept the media, Congress and the public apprised of the missiles' status, essentially giving Pershing II the time and chance to succeed.



For the fifth iteration of the annual competition, three non-AMC affiliated judges reviewed more than 80 submissions across the enterprise and selected 30 winners; five of which are currently competing at the at the Army level Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Public Affairs Competition. Winners for the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Competition will be announced in the next several months.



2019 David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition winners include:



Overall (will compete at the Army level Maj. Gen. KL.W competition):



Army Communicator of the Year: Maria D. Cavins, U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM)



Civilian Photographer of the Year: Marcus R. Fichtl, IMCOM



John T. Anderson Military Videographer of the Year: Daniel J. Malta, IMCOM



Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year: Richard J. Bumgardner, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC)



Kathy-Canham Ross Award of Distinction: Teresa Rangel, Fort Bliss Public Affairs, IMCOM



Broadcast:



Long-Form Production Video: "USASAC Command Video," Tim Hanson, USASAC



Short-Form Production Video: "SecArmy visit to Anniston Army Depot," Ben William, Anniston Army Depot, U.S. Army Tank- automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM)



Operational Videography: "Get Snowtified! Inclement Weather Warning System," Jason Tudor, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, IMCOM



Training Videography: "Austrian SOF training Burkinabe soldiers in IED detection," Richard Bumgardner, USASAC



Video Spot: "Protect the Warfighter -- don't use USB ports," Jason Tudor, U.S. Army Garrison Reinland-Pfalz, IMCOM



Video Story: "FMS & Army Readiness," Tim Hanson, USASAC



Video Series: "Share Your Story Sunday," Danielle Weinschenk, Tobyhanna Army Depot, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM)



Non-Narrative Story: "Friendly Competition: BOSS vs. Vatican Swiss Guard Soccer Tournament," Maria Cavins, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, IMCOM



Social Media Video: "Anniston Army Depot - Safety Is," Ben Williams, Anniston Army Depot, TACOM



Community Engagement:



Community Relations Program: U.S Army Garrison Italy Community Relations Program, U.S Army Garrison Italy, IMCOM



Community Relations Special Event: Fort Leonard Wood Community Relations Special Event, Fort Leonard Wood, IMCOM



Graphic Arts:



Layout and Design: "USAG Italy Campaign Poster 2020-2025," Maria Cavins, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, IMCOM



Infographic: "Where There’s Smoke," Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, IMCOM



Photography:



Training Photo Series: "Defense Language Institute's 'Drill Sergeant of the Year' competition," Marcus Fichtl, Presidio of Monterey, IMCOM



News Photo: "Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Camp Pô," Richard Bumgardner, USASAC



Feature Photo: "Family event makes a splash," Thomas Robbins, Tobyhanna Army Depot, CECOM



Portrait: "Master of the Megazord: Q&A with 11th ADA Patriot officer, top Army eSports gamer,"David Poe, Fort Bliss, IMCOM



Picture Story: "Flintlock 2019," Richard Bumgardner, USASAC



Print:



Printed Publication: "June 20, 2019 Herald Union," U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, IMCOM



PDF Publication: "The Real McCoy Online," U.S. Army Fort McCoy, IMCOM

Outstanding Digital Media Management: "Tobyhanna Army Depot Public Affairs," CECOM



News/Information Story: "Global Health Engagement at Flintlock 2019," Richard Bumgardner, USASAC



Feature Article: "‘Finn’s gonna be Finn;’ Fort Bliss Soldier talks having a child with Down syndrome," Michelle Gordon, Fort Bliss, IMCOM



Commentary: "Newest Soldiers, future vets embody America’s hopes, dreams," Terrance Bell, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee, IMCOM



Photojournalism: "Halvorsen: Children of Berlin valued freedom above all," Emily Jennings, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, IMCOM

