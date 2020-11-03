Coronavirus concern grows slowly among 459 ARW Airmen

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md.-- Coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has many people, including some in the in the military, extremely concerned for their health. The reaction within the 459th Air Refueling Wing to this most recent global health scare ranges from mildly concerned to highly alarmed.







“It is alarming,” said Senior Airman Thomas Carlton, 459th Force Support Squadron. His concerns are related to his civilian job as flight attendant. “When you’re in the aircraft, it’s recycled air, and we’re breathing in all that stuff.”







Another member of the wing, Senior Airman Alexandria Johnson, 459th ARW Commander Support Staff, said she has no concerns at all. “I really don’t. I feel like everyone’s freaking out.”







Others like Airman 1st Class Tatiana Zullig, 459th FSS, are somewhere in the middle. “It feels like the beginning of a zombie movie. What if it escalates much bigger?”







Escalation is definitely a valid concern. To meet that concern, the medical community is pulling together to contain the pandemic. Entities like the Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Health Agency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued safety messages, provided resources to affected states, and have published information to help you understand the virus and its impact. The CDC has even produced a map that shows the affected countries around the globe.



Each affected country has at least one case of COVID-19. Thus, what started in Wuhan, China has spread across continents, leaped the Atlantic Ocean, and has landed in the parts of the U.S., as well. So the threat is real. “I would say there’s a threat, because this particular virus is very contagious,” said Col. Samuel Galvagno, commander of the 459th Aerospace Medicine Squadron. “It has rapidly spread to other parts of the world.” He also said though the death ‘rate’ for COVID-19 is higher than the flu, it’s actually low compared to previous, related viruses.



At press time, the CDC reports there have been 164 cases of COVID-19 across 19 states in the U.S., and there have been 11 deaths. Galvagno said that’s not a very high number, nationally. Militarily, on the other hand, there have been no deaths attributed to the disease. However, servicemembers still need to exercise caution. “The impact COVID-19 could have on our troops is related to the public health interventions we would need to implement, which would result in significant mission degradation.” Namely, prolonged quarantine procedures could keep personnel from their missions.



So, should Airmen here be concerned about acquiring COVID-19? “The vast majority of our population will not die from this virus,” said Galvagno. “In fact, most of our people will just have a mild viral illness.” Infected people who are considered generally healthy develop immunity to the disease fairly rapidly with minimal signs and symptoms which are the same as the common cold, initially. One may experience fever, achiness, and coughing. Galvagno says if you have these symptoms, don’t go out in public until you’ve seen a medical provider. “It does not have to be an emergency room visit unless you’re experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, but if this can be handled at your primary care physician or provider’s office, that’s what we recommend first.”



Per the CDC, the people at higher risk of getting ‘very sick’ from this disease are older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease and diabetes. A larger concern is the threat to military families. A servicemember may be strong enough to survive a bout with the virus, but that servicemember can spread it to friends and family who may have one of those chronic health conditions or may be older individuals.



So, what should you do to protect yourself and others? “Hand-washing is absolutely crucial to preventing this,” said Galvagno. “The reason for that is the droplets that contain the virus are really what’s contagious.” The droplets could find their way to countertops, handrails, and doors. These locations are used by many in restaurants, public transportation, shopping malls, and just about any public location.



Many people have chosen to wear a surgical mask as a method of prevention. While it may be a popular trend, the medical community does not deem it effective for prevention, even if you purchase an N95 mask that protects you from airborne particles. “Masks to prevent you from getting the disease are probably not that effective because somebody would have to cough at very close proximity to you. So we don’t believe the facemask frenzy is warranted with this particular virus.” However, it is recommended that you wear a mask if you are actively infected to prevent spreading the disease.



However, even if you are not infected, you should not only wash your hands thoroughly, you should also abide by the following guidance from the CDC.



Take everyday precautions



Avoid close contact with people who are sick



Take everyday preventive actions



Clean your hands often



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.



If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.



To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.



Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.



Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.



Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)



Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.



The medical community also recommends using compounds such as bleach or Lysol related products to help decontaminate surfaces where coronavirus droplets may accumulate.



Col. Galvagno is the associate director of critical care for the entire University of Maryland hospital system, and he is also part of its COVID-19 task force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:23 Story ID: 364996 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coronavirus concern grows slowly among 459 ARW Airmen, by Maj. Timothy Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.