Fort Gibson – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces a temporary moratorium on new shoreline management use permit requests effective immediately at Fort Gibson Lake, to include boat dock and vegetation modification requests. Existing boat dock or vegetation modification permits in good standing can be renewed during the temporary moratorium.



The moratorium is needed to ensure effective shoreline planning as part of the update to the Fort Gibson Lake Shoreline Management Plan (SMP).



Applications for new boat dock or vegetation modification permits received during the SMP update period will be returned to the requesting party with an explanation as to why the application cannot be processed.



It is anticipated that the SMP update will be complete by May 2021, at which time the public will be notified that new shoreline management use requests will be accepted again. Once a date is set for accepting new applications, they will be processed on a first come first serve basis.



For additional information please contact the Fort Gibson Lake Office at 918-682-4314.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:40 Story ID: 364989 Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Temporary moratorium issued for new shoreline management use permits at Fort Gibson Lake., by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.