Attack Submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) Holds Change of Command in Groton

Courtesy Photo | Commander Garth Storz is pipped aboard at the start of USS Colorado's (SSN 788) change of command ceremony that was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Dealey Center onboard Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT. Storz relieved Captain Jason Geddes at the ceremony becoming captain of the Navy's 15th Virginia class attack submarine. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski/Released)

Groton, Conn. -- Cmdr. Garth Storz relieved Capt. Jason Geddes as commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, March 6.

Capt. Andrew Miller, Commander, Submarine Squadron Four (CSS 4), recognized Geddes for exceptional leadership.

“What a fantastic moment to be able to recognize the accomplishments of Capt. Geddes after starting his career as an E-1 Disbursing Clerk,” Miller said. “Your inspirational leadership and mentorship had a significant impact not only aboard your ship, but across the entire Groton waterfront.”

Under Geddes’ command, Colorado returned from her deployment last month from the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, where it executed the chief of naval operations' maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.

“I am humbled by the skill, hard work, and dedication these Colorado warriors displayed for our maiden deployment,” said Geddes. “And for my relief, Cmdr. Storz, you are the perfect guy for the job and will, no doubt, take Colorado back out to the tip of spear and do amazing things."

In his first act as commanding officer, Storz, a Clifton Park, New York native, shared an inspirational message with the Colorado crew.

"When I walked on board a little over a month ago I was greeted by 140 steely-eyed killers of the deep at the end of an incredible maiden deployment,” Storz said. “I look forward to many years of sailing together and the continued success of Colorado.”

Geddes, a native of Indianapolis, will transfer to the Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC).

Storz enlisted in the Navy in 1997 and selected for the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program shortly after. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in Nuclear Engineering and was commissioned via Officer Candidate School in 2002. He previously served as an Executive Officer on USS Dallas (SSN700) at CSS-4 in Groton, Connecticut.

Colorado was commissioned in March 2018 as the 15th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to join the fleet.

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.