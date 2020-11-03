Fort McCoy partners with Viterbo University for servant leadership training

Photo By Bill Coppernoll | Workforce members participate in servant leadership training Feb. 12, 2020, in...... read more read more Photo By Bill Coppernoll | Workforce members participate in servant leadership training Feb. 12, 2020, in building 2117 at Fort McCoy, Wis. With support from Viterbo University of La Crosse, Wis., 25 members of the workforce in various supervisory and leadership positions participated in this first-ever training Feb. 10-12 at the installation. The coordination for the training was completed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. (U.S. Army Photo by Bill Coppernoll, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

With support from Viterbo University of La Crosse, Wis., 25 members of the Fort McCoy workforce in various supervisory and leadership positions participated in the first-ever servant leadership training Feb. 10-12 at the installation.



At the beginning of the training Feb. 10 in building 2117, Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Sheila Coker said the collaboration provided a great opportunity for everyone involved.



“I really appreciate all the support Viterbo University has provided to Fort McCoy to hold this training,” Coker said. “You all are going to receive some excellent training over the next three days. … This (training) also aligns very much with the Army leader values.”



Workforce Development Specialist Michael Modawell with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources said a lot of work went into making the training possible, but it benefits everyone who participated.



“The principles of servant leadership are being integrated into Army officer and noncommissioned officer (NCO) professional development,” Modawell said. “With that said, it is critical to align Army civilians with Army officers and NCOs to ensure that leaders are united across all organizations and activities to successfully accomplish missions and to effectively support teammates.”



Modawell said servant leadership is flexible.



“With day-to-day operations being dynamic and culturally diverse, servant leadership provides leaders the skills necessary to pause and effectively assess situations,” he said. “It also empowers their teams to accomplish goals and objectives.”



According to feedback comments from attendees, the three days of training was very useful.



“This training came to me at a point in my career where I’m looking to advance and step into leadership roles,” one participant wrote. “It was very refreshing and very eye-opening to learn not only more about myself but about others who work at Fort McCoy. After the training, I am reengaged in the mission and focusing on the good that everyone does and ready with fresh ideas to move forward.”



Another attendee said they will apply everything they learned to their job.



“I had the opportunity to reflect on my leadership and discover my strengths and how to use those strengths to become a more effective leader for my team,” the attendee wrote. “The class was the most useful training I have ever attended. It was relatable, encouraging, and empowering. The presenters were extremely knowledgeable and positive on the subject matter. I wish I had the words to explain how motiving the class was and how excited I was to tell everyone at work about it. I hope my management team and staff will have the opportunity to attend this training in the future, too.”



Another workforce member who attended said they highly recommend the training for all employees.



“The Viterbo staff was engaging and enlightening,” the workforce member said. “Servant leadership training would be beneficial for all who serve on Fort McCoy. At some point in time, we will all interact with customers/(service members). This training allows you to learn new and better ways to serve customers and each other. All grades/ranks would benefit from this training.”



More sessions of the training are possible in the future, Modawell said. “We had great participation in this session and the feedback is great,” he said.



Viterbo University is a private university in La Crosse, according to www.viterbo.edu. Founded in 1890, Viterbo offers more than 40 academic programs (traditional and online) at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree levels. The university has more than 20,000 alumni.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”