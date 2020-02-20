Academy’s NCLS promotes culture, social equality and diversity

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado–



The United States Air Force Academy hosted its annual National Character and Leadership Symposium Feb. 20 and 21.



This year’s symposium focused on valuing human conditions, cultures and societies. The week long event featured talks from leaders in a variety of fields that deal with embracing racial, physical, and gender diversity.



The event featured a talk on leadership and persistence from former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. The secretary highlighted the differences between leaders that make tough decisions and leaders who let their people make tough decisions.



During his talk, Gates referenced a story from World War II, “Everyone gives credit to military leaders during WWII for being willing to give their true opinions, but you also have to give Franklin D. Roosevelt credit for being willing to listen.”



Up and coming military leaders including United States Air Force Academy and Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets and cadet candidates took part in the discussions to prepare them for taking on emerging issues in the force.



“The symposium helped keep in perspective cultural and social challenges we may face once we commission,” said Cadet 1st Class William Avery.



A host of speakers from across the globe provided advice on overcoming tough obstacles, dealing with self-doubt, and rebuilding after failure.



An all military panel discussed the warrior ethos and gave real world examples of character development. Cadets received sincere feedback and advice on issues ranging from the development of young Airmen to navigating toxic leadership. “NCLS is a cadet’s time to ask the tough questions and get real answers,” added Cadet 1st Class Suzie McMhann.

Events like NCLS are important as they prepare and inspire future Air Force leaders.



First held in 1993 NCLS now attracts over 6,000 attendees annually.

