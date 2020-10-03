Fleet Cyber Command/10th Fleet Announces 2019 Civilians of the Year

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) announced the 2019 Civilians of the Year (COY) for FCC Feb. 25.



Capt. John Watkins, FCC/C10F Chief of Staff, announced Charles Clifford as the 2019 Senior COY, and Richard Robey as the 2019 Junior COY.



“I knew my boss appreciated our hard work, but this level of recognition was a genuine surprise,” said Clifford. “I told my kids I made the honor roll at work; they loved it.”



Clifford, from Fairfield County, Ohio, stepped forward to lead the N5 Directorate during a period of significant transition encompassing the influx of both the new N5 and the Deputy N5. As the lead for FCC/10F strategy, Clifford ensured the integration of high-level Navy strategy across the key command mission areas of Assured C2, Battlespace Awareness and Integrated Fires.



“Any success I’ve had has been the result of the synergy of expertise, ideas, and enthusiasm from all the members of the teams I’ve been on,” said Clifford. “That, and my boss’s patience. Frequently, tasks require ‘figuring things out’ based on limited information and time available to produce results; and my leaders have been generous in letting us determine how to tackle things.”



Clifford has been involved in developing an Operational Design for expanding and improving the integration of Navy capabilities. Additionally, he continues to contribute to the OPNAV “Key Operational Problems” series, ensuring C5ISR&T issues are considered. Most recently, he is spearheading the effort to update the key foundational strategies underpinning the FCC/10F mission and has provided in-depth concepts and viewpoints to better align FCC/C10F to key U.S. Cyber Command and Navy initiatives.



“I’ve had the opportunity to see military and civilian members of the FCC/10F mature into genuine experts in their mission areas over the course of their tenures here. It’s exciting to see them rise to these challenges day in and day out. There’s a lot brains and talent in the Navy Information Warfare community and trying to keep up with them has pushed me to take on new challenges as well.”



Robey, the N4 facilities manager, has been with FCC/C10F for two years. He delivers facilities support for a staff of over 300 personnel located in three separate locations across the Fort George G. Meade compound.



“The comradery in the N4 and the FCC/C10F had made my work day enjoyable,” said Robey.



Robey collaborated with NSA’s I&L Project and Building Managers, to include commercial contractors, to ensure construction renovation deadlines were achieved ahead of schedule. Additionally, his hands on leadership style played a pivotal role in executing the movement of over 125 staff personnel from NBP-316 back to OPS 3 upon completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation project. His daily walk around and space inspection processes allow him to dynamically issue work orders in a timely manner, significantly mitigating issues that would potentially impact the command’s operational tempo.



“Success in any career can be driven by a large number of outside factors,” said Robey. “The ability to build relationships with those that control your outside factors and identifying the means to guide them. A number of years ago I was given this quote, simple though effective. ‘You can fix 1% of 100 problems or 100% of one problem.’ The right plan will guide your success.”



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 14,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed across the world, C10F is the operational arm of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders.



For news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/FCCC10F/ or follow us on twitter @USFLEETCYBERCOM.

