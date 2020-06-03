SECNAV Visits Parris Island

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island March 6, 2020 to gain an understanding of how the U.S. Marine Corps conducts entry-level training.



This was Modly’s first visit to the depot since assuming his position Nov. 24, 2019.



“This visit gives the Secretary of the Navy the opportunity to interact with the Marines, Sailors and Civilians aboard the Depot; to share a meal with them, to talk to them and to understand not just what they do but why they do it, and why their families play such an important role in our mission of making Marines,” said Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn,



During the visit Modly visited several recruit training battalions aboard the base and witnessed key recruit training events such as the rifle range and basic warrior training.



“I already knew before I came here that this place is made up of remarkable people who are very special to this country,” said Modly. “Witnessing it first-hand was edifying and exciting. I’m very impressed with the level of care these Marines and Sailors are taking with respect to the transformation.”



After observing various training events, Modly had the opportunity to have a discussion with staff from 4th Recruit Training Battalion, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, and Headquarters and Service Battalion.

