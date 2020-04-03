Camp Lejeune biological technician completes North Carolina Environmental Education Certification Program

Photo By Lance Cpl. Taylor Smith | Michael Regan, center, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Taylor Smith | Michael Regan, center, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Holly Ferreira, center, a biological science technician with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s Environmental Conservation Branch, and her coworkers pose for a photo at the Wildlife Viewing Area on MCB Camp Lejeune, March 4, 2020. Ferreira was recognized for having completed the North Carolina Environmental Education Certification Program which aims to increase environmental literacy, provide practice in environmental education teaching methods and foster community leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Taylor Smith) see less | View Image Page

The Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Michael Regan presented a certificate of completion to Holly Ferreira, a wildlife technician with the Environmental Conservation Branch at the Wildlife Viewing Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, March 4, 2020.



Ferreira completed the North Carolina Office of Environmental Education (NCEE) Certification Program over a two year span, while simultaneously working full-time as a wildlife technician.



“It really makes us [the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality] feel good to know that citizens from every walk of life, such as wildlife technicians, teachers and park rangers, take the time to look into and learn our curriculum,” said Regan. “They are part of the fabric of the department of environmental quality.”



The program is designed to encourage professional development in environmental education and acknowledge educators committed to environmental stewardship. The program establishes standards for professional excellence in environmental education for formal and non-formal educators.



“The wildlife viewing area has been an ongoing project for a while now,” said Ferreira. “To see the knowledge I learned in the program helping something as big as the installation and the installation’s wildlife, it’s amazing.”



The self-paced program consists of six different components which include approved instructional workshops (70 hours), outdoor environmental education experiences (50 hours), knowledge of environmental education resources and facilities (30 hours), teaching experiences (30 hours), community partnership project (20 hours) and continuing education in environmental education (50 hours every 5 years). The enrollment fee is $50 and candidates must set up an online account.



“The strenuous requirements for the program show the dedication that people who completed the certification have to have environmental education and stewardship,” said Ferreira. “I traveled all over the state to attend workshops, as we are required to visit facilities in the mountains, Piedmont and coastal plain regions. Some of the workshops brought me out of my comfort zone and allowed me to learn new concepts in detail.”



Once educators earn their certification, they are required to complete 50 hours of Continuing Education every five years in order to maintain an active status within the program. Once submitted and approved, the educator’s certification will be renewed and will remain active for the next five years.



“When environmental educators pursue professional development opportunities such as this, they can better teach others about the environment and wildlife,” Ferreira said. “Many Marines and their families interact with the environment on a daily basis, so they can greatly benefit from a variety of environmental education programs.”



For more information, please visit: https://www.eenorthcarolina.org/certification/about-certification