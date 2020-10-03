Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Command Kick-off

    Photo By Cpl. Micha Pierce | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Robertson, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air...... read more read more

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Story by Cpl. Micha Pierce 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive kicked off this year by inviting the commanding officers, sergeants major, command master chief and chief of staff of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point to come and make donations at the building one command deck, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, March, 9, 2020. The Active Duty Fund Drive in support of the NMCRS, increases awareness, education and the availability of the program and the services they provide. This includes financial, educational and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, their eligible family members and survivors when in need. Last year, the NMCRS was able to provide more than $43 million in interest-free loans and outright grants to meet emergency needs of more than 47,000 active duty and retired Marines, Sailors and their families. 1,194 of those individuals helped were from right here at MCAS Cherry Point last year thanks to the donations given from the Active Duty Fund Drive. Donations are open until April 15, 2020.

    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Command Kick-off, by Cpl Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

