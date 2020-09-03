Ceremony marks transfer of authority in the Sinai between Guam and Texas National Guard units

EL GORAH, Egypt - Task Force Sinai said farewell to Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam National Guard, and welcomed the Soldiers from the 1st Squadron,112th Cavalry Regiment, Texas National Guard, during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony on South Camp, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, March 8, 2020.



The 1-294th Soldiers are returning home to their families after a nine-month deployment serving as the 66th rotational US Army unit in support of the Multinational Force and Observers peacekeeping mission.

Maj. General Evan Williams, commanding general of the MFO, took time to acknowledge the Soldiers from the Guam National guard, and illustrate the importance of the award presented to them.



“The medal that you have been awarded today tells a story. It tells a story about the place, the people, and the purpose of your mission,” said Maj. Gen. Evan Williams, commanding general of the MFO. “As you go through the remainder of your career, that medal will always remind you of the people that you served with, the unique place that you served in, and the incredibly important purpose that you fulfilled in that mission.”



The Soldiers’ will be responsible for manning a number of remote out posts along the Sinai Peninsula and Red Sea. Their primary mission during their nine-month deployment will be to use their skills honed as Cavalry Scouts to observe and report compliance of the Camp David Accords Peace Treaty.



The MFO mission will be unique for many of the incoming Soldiers in the sense that the MFO is an independent peacekeeping organization comprised of military members from 13 nations.



The Fort Hood Soldiers will work alongside service members from Australia, UK, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Japan, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Uruguay and the Republic of the Fiji Islands.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 05:09 Story ID: 364845 Location: EG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ceremony marks transfer of authority in the Sinai between Guam and Texas National Guard units, by SSG Eliverto Larios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.