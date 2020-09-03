NSWCDD Women's History Month Profile - Sue Limerick

Courtesy Photo | Sue Limerick is the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division featured employee...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sue Limerick is the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division featured employee for Women's History Month. Limerick is pictured with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew during the honorary awards ceremony in May 2019. see less | View Image Page

Sue Limerick is a Workforce Development Lead for the Nuclear Command and Control Systems Development Branch of the Strategic and Computing Systems Department at NSWC Dahlgren Division. She earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1989.



Limerick – currently serving NSWCDD as a government civilian – began her career at the command as a defense contractor. As a software test engineer contractor, she worked on the Tomahawk Weapon Control System, multiple U.S. Marine Corps programs, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, and the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile program.



Her current role as the NSWCDD Workforce Development lead includes recruiting; onboarding; training planning and execution; career development to include performance feedback; resource estimating; removing daily impediments; and managing information technology and facilities needs for the branch. Limerick is also a champion of establishing and maintaining the Agile culture for the branch – ensuring the team’s focus on program success. She has also served as the Strategic and Computing Systems Department Diversity Council’s secretary.



Limerick believes in the motto of an organization she joined in 1996, the Fraternal Order of Eagles: “People helping people.” She was awarded the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award in 2019 for over 20 years of volunteer service and charitable fundraising efforts, leading to more than $150,000 raised for various charities. “Ms. Limerick demonstrates her passion for helping others through her way of life,” according to the citation. "Giving back is important to me,” said Limerick. “Whether it is at work helping people with employee development, with the Eagles fundraising for a needy cause or just showing appreciation to others for who they are and what they do, it is something I strive to do every day."