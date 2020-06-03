Indiana State University AFROTC Det. 218 tours Whiteman AFB, introduces future AF officers to stealth mission

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – Whiteman AFB company grade officers provided leadership and pilot insight to Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, during a base tour, March 3-4.



Based out of Terre Haute, Indiana, Indiana State University AFROTC, Detachment 218’s 28 cadets, cadre and Det. commander, visited with Team Whiteman’s commanders and CGOs to receive an introduction to operational leadership, pilot training and the rewarding challenges of maintaining U.S. airpower anywhere around the world.



“We had a lot of fun on the tour,” said Capt. John Pedro III, the ISU Det. 218 commander. “Flight CGOs jam-packed our visit with a lot of good leadership information our cadets can implement when they direct their own teams.”



The visit was a first for many cadets, allowing them to see the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber up-close, test out flight simulators for those who aspire to be pilots, and ask active-duty Air Force leaders about best practices and recommendations for success.



“It was a really good tour,” said Cadet Jacob Ball, the Det. 218 Mission Support Group commander from Noblesville, Indiana. “It was great allowing our younger cadets to see the different career fields they could work in when they graduate from AFROTC. Being a Senior AFROTC cadet, who’s slated for my first base, this trip gave me a lot of educational value I can take back with me and I feel like I’m ready to lead.”



For more information about the AFROTC program, visit: https://www.afrotc.com/.

