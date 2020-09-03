Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 20: 340th PAD test their mettle

    Cobra Gold 20: 340th PAD test their mettle

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence | Service members with the United States Army National Guard, Thai Royal Armed Forces,...... read more read more

    PHITSANULOK, THAILAND

    03.09.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence 

    First Army

    PHITSANULOK, Kingdom of Thailand – Exercise Cobra Gold 20 is a Thailand and United States co-sponsored Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Joint Theater Security Cooperation (JTSC) exercise annually conducted in the Kingdom of Thailand. CG20 is the 39th iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises. Cobra Gold is an important element of the United States and participating nations’ regional military to military engagement efforts to maintain readiness and increase the capability, capacity and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. It brings together more than 5,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines to partner with the Kingdom of Thailand in a multitude of exercises, but while many are conducting engineering and jungle survival training, others such as 340th Public Affairs Detachment are telling the story of the exercise.

    When he learned about the opportunity to tell the story of Cobra Gold, U.S. Army Reserve 340th PAD commander Capt. Frederick Agee quickly signed up his Soldiers to validate his unit on key tasks with real-world experience.

    “For us to be able to come here and work together with our Royal Thai Forces counterparts, it shows the flexibility of Reserve units and Reserve Soldiers,” said Agee. “I want my Soldiers to know that we can be in any environment, go to any country or any location and be able to work within those parameters and accomplish our public affairs mission.”

    For the 340th PAD, more than half the unit is composed of Reserve Soldiers coming from other Reserve units looking for an opportunity to deploy and in some cases this would be their first. The variety of experience enabled the unit to learn from each other, enhancing their skills in the art of communication, photography, video, and on-camera interviewing.

    “We had to learn each other to see where we all fit and try to build off of that, we’re all still learning what each other’s skill sets are so that we can become better journalists,” said Staff Sgt. David Graves, U.S. Army Reserve 340th PAD operations noncommissioned officer.

    The 340th PAD served with their interagency partners and the Royal Thai Army in a Combined Joint Information Bureau (CJIB), which is a facility established by the joint force commander to serve as the focal point for the interface between the military and the media during the conduct of joint operations.

    The 340th PAD mission is to produce content for Cobra Gold and despite the austere conditions of working out of an open-air structure, the unit still managed to have a consistent presence throughout Cobra Gold covering events such as the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) to several Humanitarian Civic Assistance (HCA) projects around the Kingdom of Thailand.

    “We work well together and we understand the job,” said Graves. “There is a language barrier, but we still have that common tongue of public affairs and we’re always going to have that interoperability aspect too because we know the job.”

    The U.S. and the Royal Thai Forces are heavily invested in our partnership made stronger by Cobra Gold, but that didn’t stop 340th PAD Public Affairs NCO Sgt. Jermaine Jackson from making his own assessment for the next Exercise Cobra Gold.

    “Having an interpreter is essential when working with our Thai counterparts,” said Jackson. “The interpreter is like a conduit that allows us to work more efficiently with the Thai and make it easier for the Royal Thai Forces to work effortlessly with us and essentially create seamless interoperability between our forces.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 13:31
    Story ID: 364798
    Location: PHITSANULOK, TH 
    Hometown: PHITSANULOK, TH
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: MILLINGTON, TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 20: 340th PAD test their mettle, by SSG Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Trainer
    Kentucky
    Tennessee
    Coach
    Millington
    Thailand
    First Army
    First Army Division East
    Exercise
    Observer
    OC/T
    CJIB
    Kingdom of Thailand
    Royal Thai Army
    340th PAD
    Phitsanulok Province
    Royal Thai Forces
    Indo-Pacific region
    4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade
    Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence
    CG20
    Cobra Gold 2020
    Staff Sgt. David Graves
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn
    Sgt. Luke Wilson
    Spc. Vontrae Hampton
    Combined Joint Information Bureau
    Sgt. Jermaine Jackson
    Sgt. Rachel Skowyra
    Capt. Frederick Agee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT