It Pays to Shop the Exchange! Shoppers Win More than $1 Million in Prizes in 2019

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service found a special way to say “thank you” to the military community in 2019—giving away more than $1 million in prizes.



The Exchange sponsors sweepstakes every year where Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military family members can cash in. 2019 prizes included an all-expense-paid trip to the Hollywood premiere of “Captain Marvel,” $10,000 Exchange shopping sprees, a year’s supply of diapers, vehicles, a trip to Disneyland, Xboxes, Army-Navy Game tickets and much more.



“I couldn’t believe it was true,” said retired Staff Sgt. Cheryl Davis, an Army Veteran of more than 20 years who won an Indian motorcycle. Davis has grateful memories of the Exchange from when she deployed to Iraq shortly after 9/11. “We had nothing. Then the Exchange got there and started putting up tents—I was so happy to see them.”



Also among the winners were MILITARY STAR® cardholders who won more than $100,000 in cash or statement credits in sweepstakes, including the popular Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes, in which grand-prize winners had their MILITARY STAR balances paid in full. Retired Master Sgt. Leroy Porter was one of the grand-prize winners. Porter has other retail stores near him, but always prefers to shop at the Exchange.



“I like the feeling of family you get being on base,” he said.



Several 2020 sweepstakes are already underway, and the Exchange expects to give away even more prizes to celebrate its 125th year.



“The Exchange is where heroes shop and where heroes win,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s a privilege for the Exchange to surprise deserving heroes and their families with special prizes throughout the year.”



Military shoppers can learn about Exchange sweepstakes by following the Exchange on Facebook and can enter current sweepstakes by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



