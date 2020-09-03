Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-2s return to Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.09.2020

    Story by Capt. Korey Fratini 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A Bomber Task Force deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing and the 131st Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Base, Missouri, arrived at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, on Mar. 9, 2020 for a deployment to conduct theater integration and flying training. KC-10 Extenders from 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst provided aerial refueling capability in support of the transit across the Atlantic Ocean.

    The aircraft will operate out of various military installations in the U.S. European Command’s area of responsibility. Strategic bomber deployments to Europe provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and demonstrate U.S. commitment to allies and partners.

    Integrating with our NATO allies and theater partner nations, as well as other U.S. Air Force and joint units, contributes to our ready and postured forces and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.

    The 65th Air Base Group at Lajes Field is strategically located to provide support in combat operations by enabling the expeditionary movement of war fighters, warplanes and global communications to combatant commanders and supporting Joint, Coalitions, and NATO operations.

    For more information, contact USAFE-AFAFRICA PA at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil.

