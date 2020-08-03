Tactical Combat Casualty Care; Providing Airmen with more hands-on casualty care training

Photo By Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds | Airman Nathan Layne, a nondestructive inspection specialist with the 124th Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds | Airman Nathan Layne, a nondestructive inspection specialist with the 124th Maintenance Squadron, participates in a high intensity assessment to test the skills he learned during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, March 8, 2020 at Gowen Field, Idaho. TCCC is a hands-on training that gives Airmen the skills and experience needed when dealing with blast injuries, gun shot wounds or any other type of trauma. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds) see less | View Image Page

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (March 8, 2020) – The 124th Medical Group offered Tactical Combat Casualty Care training March 6-8 to deployers and anyone interested in updating their training in preparation for the 124th Fighter Wing’s upcoming deployment. TCCC replaced the training formerly known as Self Aid Buddy Care.



Much like SABC, TCCC is required every three years. This new training will be more beneficial for those members who are deploying because members get to experience more hands-on training that give them the skills and experience when dealing with blast injuries, gun shot wounds or any other type of trauma, said Staff Sgt. Annelise Lane, a medic with the 124th Medical Group.



“The TCCC training gives members a way to break down a combat situation when medical attention is needed and is designed for them to be able to treat the most preventable cause of death on the battle field,” said Lane.



The TCCC training teaches the “MARCH” assessment, which stands for: massive hemorrhages first, assess airways, respirations, circulation, and head and hypothermia. The training also covers the basics of first aid that a member would learn with the SABC, such as splinting.



The 124th MDG set up five stations breaking down each step of the “MARCH” assessment with a final station where the members are able to put what they learned to the test. Two at a time, the attendees were instructed to blindly head into a room where they were met with different obstacles to test the training they had just learned. When entering the dark room the lights were immediately flipped on. Gun shot noises, explosions and loud banging filled the room, along with the screams and hollers of the instructors to induce a sense of fear and stress into the situation.



“I felt immense pressure, probably the most pressure I’ve ever felt in my life,” said Airman Nathan Layne, a nondestructive inspection specialist with the 124th Maintenance Squadron.



The TCCC training left an unforgettable experience or Airmen to remember how to save lives in the field and protect their wingmen in a combat environment.



“This experience was unlike any kind of learning experience I’ve had,” said Layne. “It was fun, it was intense and it was genius to incorporate so many hands on opportunities into this class.”