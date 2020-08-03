San Diego veterans, families and supporters run Camo for a Cause 5K for Veterans’ Mental Health

The smell of rain was still in the air as the sun began to shine down on veterans in t-shirts representing various military commands and branches, as well as families with American flag bandanas and patriotic attire. Supporters dressed in camouflage, event t-shirts, and superhero costumes. This vibrant crowd had all turned out to participate in “Camo for a Cause,” a 5K race benefitting the Unbattle Project, showing their support for San Diego’s veteran community at Liberty Station.



The Unbattle Project is a non-profit organization raising awareness for military and veterans’ mental health and providing free, confidential counseling to veterans in the San Diego area.



Many of the participants were military veterans, for whom events like “Camo for a Cause” can hit close to home. One of these participants, retired United States Marine Corps Gunnergy Sgt. Michael Zamora, explained the event’s personal significance to him.



“I’ve had Marines and friends who’ve committed suicide,” said Zamora. “It’s big – there aren’t words. While events like this might seem small, even small things can help a whole community. For the veteran community, this shows we’re here for them.”



The Unbattle Project runs on this same principle, from their leadership to their volunteers.



“We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans, and this is all about being here for them,” said Unbattle Project volunteer Julia Zuniga, who helped coordinate the event. “We want to take care of our veterans – to take care of those who took care of us.”



The energy began to rise before the race as an active-duty Navy color guard from Navy Medical Center San Diego marched to the center of the field for the national anthem, followed by a veteran or service member representing the United States Navy, United States Army, United States Air Force, and United States Marine Corps recited each branch’s creed before the crowd.



Soon after, the runners were off on their beautiful run course along the water at Liberty Station – the sounds of music playing near the event tents and cheers from San Diego State University cheerleaders fading behind them.



The event may be over, but the Unbattle Project’s mission continues. According to the 2019 Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report from the Department of Veterans Affairs, about 6,000 veterans committed suicide each year from 2005-2017; that’s about 17 veteran suicides per day.



Mental health and suicide prevention are well known as an important focus for our Navy today. Creating a culture of mental health awareness, of looking out for our shipmates, of breaking the stigma around mental health sets the stage for a stronger Navy, as well as for the health of the veterans of tomorrow.



For a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday on the importance of mental health in today’s Navy, go to link below.

https://navylive.dodlive.mil/2019/09/20/cno-adm-gilday-small-steps-save-lives/

