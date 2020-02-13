Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainer receives 10th annual Chief Gaffney Award

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Master Sgt. Robbie Kinman, an engine shop supervisor with the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was awarded the 10th annual Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney, Jr. Award during a 403rd Wing commander’s call here February 8.

    “It’s definitely unexpected, and it’s awesome to be recognized for what we’re doing,” said Kinman on receiving the award.

    The wing began the tradition of presenting the award in 2010 when it was awarded to its namesake. Gaffney served in the wing for over 30 years and made numerous contributions including leading a successful campaign to raise wages for the wing’s Air Reserve Technicians.

    Since its inception the award has recognized a wing member who improved their unit, group, wing or other agencies by enhancing the quality of life, operational procedures, or work processes.

    Leaders at the group and squadron level prepare packages to nominate their Airmen for the award which are sent to the wing level. Nominees then go through a board process and who earns the award is determined afterwards.

    “He filled in as our group unit deployment manager, taking part in processing the deployments, Silver Arrow and Swift Response, as well as the exercise Arctic Anvil,” said Chief Master Sgt. Mark Kettner, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent. “He also reported the group health and unit capability reports to the command section. All of this he did while still being the engine shop supervisor in the AMXS.”

    Once a new UDM was named, Kinman, who prior to his volunteering to fill the position had no experience, was able to train his successor.

    Kettner described Kinman as an “up-and-comer,” a “go-getter,” and a future leader in the 403rd Maintenance Group.

    “I didn’t do it by myself,” said Kinman. “I had a lot of assistance from others, but the award means a lot being recognized for things you don’t always know that people notice and see you doing and it’s just good to be recognized for that.”

