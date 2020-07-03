New Commander for Georgia’s Historic 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Battalion

Lieutenant Colonel John Avera assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment from Lt. Col. Matthew Makaryk during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center Saturday, March 7, 2020. Brigadier General Randall Simmons, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presided over the ceremony.



Avera, of Jacksonville, Fla. has served in the Georgia Army National Guard since enlisting as a cannon-crewmember in Springfield’s Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment in 1989. In 1996, Avera graduated from the Georgia Military Institute’s officer candidate school class 35 and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in 1996. Assuming platoon leadership in Company A, 1st Battalion 121st Infantry Battalion in Lawrenceville, he would serve for the next 14 years in positions of increasing responsibility with the 121st and deployed to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2017, while assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment, Avera again deployed, this time in support of Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan as a military advisor team. commander.



In recognition of his service in command of the 2-121, Makaryk received the Georgia Meritorious Service Medal. Kelli Makaryk also received the Georgia Commendation Medal for her support of the 2-121st through her husband’s command tenure.



Makaryk has served in a wide variety of leadership positions to include tours with the 10th Mountain Division and 101st Airborne Division and has deployed multiple times in support of overseas contingency operations. In 2017, Makaryk was selected to represent the 3rd Infantry Division as the field grade exchange officer assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as part of the U.S. Army’s Associated Unit Pilot Program between the 3rd ID and 48th IBCT. During the 48th IBCT’s 2019 deployment to Afghanistan he served as brigade executive officer before assuming command of the 2-121.



The 2-121st is based in Forsyth, Ga. with units located in Griffin, Newnan, Cordele, Valdosta and Albany. The 121st Infantry Regiment traces its lineage to 1860 and the formation of the Independent Volunteer Battalion of Macon. The 121st served in the American Civil War, World War I, World War II and mobilized in support of peace keeping operations in Bosnia Herzegovina in 2001. Since September 11, 2001, the 121st has completed four overseas combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

