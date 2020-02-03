CNSP Focuses on Manning, Training and Equipping at WEST 2020

SAN DIEGO – Vice Adm. Richard Brown, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, discussed data driven successes for the Surface Force at the WEST 2020 conference at the San Diego Convention Center March 2.



Brown joined retired Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Moran, Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen, the commanding general of Training and Education Command; Vice Adm. Brian Brown, Commander, Naval Information Forces; and Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller, Commander, Naval Air Forces, in a panel discussion on manning, training and equipping the Navy for Great Power Competition.



“It is all about data,” said Brown. “Data is informing us that we are moving the needle and getting better in the man, train, and equip domain.”



Surface Force Manning Data

Brown noted that, two years ago, the Surface Force worked to ensure that all Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) and deploying forces were manned at 92 percent fit with proper ratings and Navy enlisted classifications and 95 percent filled with manpower. Then, the Surface Force focused on getting ships to 92/95 prior to the start of composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) and Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), which has improved performance.



“We have direct data that shows that there is a direct correlation between the ships performing better when they enter those advanced and integrated phases of training with less casualty reports and more manning,” said Brown.



Surface Force Training Data

Another effort moving the needle for the Surface Force is the Afloat Bridge Resource Management Workshops (BRMW) with Post Major Command CO Mentors, who provide advice and mentorship to current commanding officers.



“We have done 64 Afloat Bridge Resource Management workshops in the Pacific Fleet; 43 of those have had a post major command CO mentor,” said Brown. Of those 43 ships, not a single one has had a Class B or Class A mishap since they’ve done that training.” Brown added that his staff is tracking the data to determine if there is a causal relationship.



Surface Force Equipping Data

“Two years ago, 25 percent of our Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers’ Chief of Naval Operations availabilities finished on time,” said Brown. “Given that DDGs make up 40 percent of all CNO availabilities, the Navy decided to focus on DDG CNO availabilities through its Perform to Plan (P2P) program, which closely manages ship schedules to ensure all required maintenance is completed prior to operational employment. “Now, looking at the data for CNO availabilities for 2019, 43 percent finished on time. Right now, we are projecting 76 percent of them will finish on time in 2020. That’s real data, and we’re able to move the needle because of data.”



The Surface Force’s focus on manning, training and equipping data is one of the key ingredients for ships to have the resources to complete any mission. Another key element, according to Brown, is mission command.



“Our Navy is the best Navy in the world because of the way we have commanded over the last 240 years,” said Brown. “Our embrace of mission command is what makes the U.S. Navy the premiere Navy in the world, and in future conflict I have full faith that our commanders will bring the fight to the enemy and win.”



WEST 2020, a naval conference and exposition on the West Coast co-hosted by the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) and Armed Forces Communications Electronics Association (AFCEA), is designed to bring military and industry leaders together to discuss issues and share ideas and solutions for the technological challenges of the maritime domain.



