Enlisted Corps - 133rd Anniversary - 03MAR2020

The 133rd Birthday of the Army Medical Department Enlisted Corps was celebrated with a ceremony hosted by CSM Michael L. Gragg,Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Medical Command. Surrounded by the history of the AMEDD Museum at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas soldiers of the AMEDD Enlisted Corpsconducted several activities including a presentation by soldiers in perioduniforms, remarks commemorating the AMEDD Enlisted Corps by CSM(R) Marshall L.Huffman, Honorary Sergeant Major of the AMEDD Regiment and the ceremonial cutting of the AMEDD Enlisted Corps birthday cake. The celebration included a reception in the AMEDD Museum, JBSA, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 03MAR2020.
