Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enlisted Corps - 133rd Anniversary - 03MAR2020

    AMEDD Museum - AMEDD Enlisted Corps 133rd Anniversary - 03MAR2020

    Photo By Francis Trachta | The 133rd Anniversary of the Army Medical Department Enlisted Corps, hosted by CSM...... read more read more

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Army Medicine History

    The 133rd Birthday of the Army Medical Department Enlisted Corps was celebrated with a ceremony hosted by CSM Michael L. Gragg,Command Sergeant Major, United States Army Medical Command. Surrounded by the history of the AMEDD Museum at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas soldiers of the AMEDD Enlisted Corpsconducted several activities including a presentation by soldiers in perioduniforms, remarks commemorating the AMEDD Enlisted Corps by CSM(R) Marshall L.Huffman, Honorary Sergeant Major of the AMEDD Regiment and the ceremonial cutting of the AMEDD Enlisted Corps birthday cake. The celebration included a reception in the AMEDD Museum, JBSA, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 03MAR2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 17:45
    Story ID: 364590
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted Corps - 133rd Anniversary - 03MAR2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Corps
    Enlisted
    Fort Sam Houston
    Army Medicine
    AMEDD
    AMEDD Museum
    Army Medicine History
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT