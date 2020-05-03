Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition

Representatives from Chile and the Czech Republic compete against the Texas Military Forces in the Army Combat Fitness Test. The six events the competitors participate in are the 3 Repetition Maximum Deadlift, Standing Power Throw, Hand Release Push-Up-Arm Extension, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Leg Tuck, and a Two Mile Run. Partnership between the countries build camaraderie and esprit de corp during the competition. Winners from the Texas Army National Guard go on to compete at regional and national levels.

