1st Cavalry Division hosts Equal Opportunity Leaders Course

The 1st Cavalry Division Equal Opportunity program held an Equal Opportunity Leaders Course designed to educate young leadership from throughout the division on how to maximize human potential to ensure fair treatment for military personnel, family members and civilians without regard to race, color, gender, religion, age, disability or national origin, at the division headquarters building, February 18-27.



“This course not only educates our leaders on EO policies and procedures, but also provides self-awareness,” said Maj. Zambia Seymore, the 1CD Equal Opportunity program manager. “Self-awareness provides individuals insight of their potential biases, prejudices and stereotypes. All leaders need to be aware of these behaviors to be more effective leaders.”



The division implemented the 10-day course in fiscal year 19, and since then has provided young division leadership resources which allow for increased Equal Opportunity strength within the organization.



“In addition to providing EO topics of discussion; we provide coaching, mentorship, leading, developing and the importance of presence and character,” said Seymore.



During the course young leaders from throughout the division were encouraged to share experiences and learn from each other, in regards to individual speaking habits and various leadership styles. The program leaders offered a safe environment for open sharing.



“As a leader this course was important to me because there are a lot of things we do in our formations and say in our formations that we don’t realize is offensive,” said Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Blevins, a participant in the course. “I feel like this course is important because we have to make people aware. Some people aren’t aware of the things they say and we need to be able to hold them accountable.”



Well informed and educated leaders on the EO program creates and sustains effective units by eliminating discriminatory behaviors or practices that undermine teamwork, mutual respect and loyalty of the individuals of this organization.



“Although I strive to be the best leader I can be both personally and professionally, I still have some unconscious biases that I am aware of now and I intend to take these things and improve on them,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Henry, another course participant. “I will take the knowledge that I have gained in this course and share it with my peers, my subordinates, and my leaders.”



This course is designed for leaders at all levels and provides the education and tools necessary to understand the proper treatment of military personnel and their Family members, all while teaching how to identify and resolve alleged discriminatory acts and behavior.

