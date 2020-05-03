Society of American Military Engineers host meet the Corps

Photo By Preston Chasteen | Col. Scott Preston, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District speaks at...... read more read more Photo By Preston Chasteen | Col. Scott Preston, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District speaks at the Society of American Military Engineers, “Meet the Corps” day at the River Spirit Event Center, Tulsa Oklahoma, March 3. The annual event allows SAME members and guests the opportunity to receive informational briefings from Tulsa District staff and meet with Corps representatives and other business professionals. see less | View Image Page

Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District attended the Society of American Military Engineers Tulsa Post “Meet the Corps” day at River Spirit Event Center, March 3.



The annual event allows SAME members and guests the opportunity to receive informational briefings from Tulsa District staff and meet with Corps representatives and other business professionals.



“The SAME Tulsa Post is an organization that engages the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with architectural, engineering and construction industry so the Corps has a network of resources to call upon when needed,” stated Cindy Gran, SAME Tulsa Post Program Committee Representative.



The event was open to large and small businesses alike with more than 400 people in attendance.



According to Gene Snyman, Tulsa District Small Business Director, the district maximizes small business opportunities for procurements within the district footprint on a continual basis, thereby ensuring a broad base of capable small business firms to support the mission and strengthen the nation's economic development.



If you missed this event and would like to know more about doing business with the Tulsa District, visit the district’s business webpage using the link below for more information.



https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Office/