Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Society of American Military Engineers host meet the Corps

    SAME Tulsa Post hosts “Meet the Corps” day

    Photo By Preston Chasteen | Col. Scott Preston, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District speaks at...... read more read more

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Story by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District attended the Society of American Military Engineers Tulsa Post “Meet the Corps” day at River Spirit Event Center, March 3.

    The annual event allows SAME members and guests the opportunity to receive informational briefings from Tulsa District staff and meet with Corps representatives and other business professionals.

    “The SAME Tulsa Post is an organization that engages the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with architectural, engineering and construction industry so the Corps has a network of resources to call upon when needed,” stated Cindy Gran, SAME Tulsa Post Program Committee Representative.

    The event was open to large and small businesses alike with more than 400 people in attendance.

    According to Gene Snyman, Tulsa District Small Business Director, the district maximizes small business opportunities for procurements within the district footprint on a continual basis, thereby ensuring a broad base of capable small business firms to support the mission and strengthen the nation's economic development.

    If you missed this event and would like to know more about doing business with the Tulsa District, visit the district’s business webpage using the link below for more information.

    https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Office/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 12:53
    Story ID: 364554
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Society of American Military Engineers host meet the Corps, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAME
    Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT