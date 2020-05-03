Engineers compete for bragging rights at ‘Diehard Stakes’

By: Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff

19th Public Affairs Detachment

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Soldiers with the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division participated in Diehard Stakes Feb. 25-27 at Fort Riley, Kansas.

“We’ve been doing our annual Diehard Stakes, best warrior competition”, said Cpt. Travis Emery, the lead planner for 1st Eng. Bn., 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. “We test soldiers on the common warrior tasks and battle drills.”

The Soldiers took part in lanes that tested a variety of Soldier skills, including reacting to indirect fire, land navigation, evaluating a casualty, reacting to a chemical, claymore emplacement, and marksmanship.

“This is something that every soldier needs to know,” said Cpt. Emery. “As a battalion, we’re blessed to have multiple different units and elements, so we don’t focus on just infantry tasks or just engineer tasks, or signal or intelligence, we make sure all of our Soldiers are proficient in all of their tasks.”

Each company from the 1st Eng. Bn. provided a squad or squads to participate in competition.

“I think it’s great,” said 1st Lt. Eugeen Yoon, assistant planner and officer in charge for the event. “It’s a great way to get the soldiers out there and have some fun.”

Although the 1st Eng. Bn. isn’t planning on deploying in the near future, they have been keeping up on skills that every Soldier has learned and should become more proficient in, since first joining the Army.

“Above all, a special thank you to the staff that we had during Diehard Stakes 2020,” said 1st Lt. Yoon. Despite the cold, wind, rain and snow, the safety and success of all our competitors could not have been accomplished without their enthusiasm and support. From the staff sections in the Diehard battalion to our lane OIC’s and NCOIC’s. They were our first responders, the ones in the background who helped pull this all together.

