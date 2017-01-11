'Spook Squadron' 171 goes bump in the night

Photo By Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell | Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 hosts a haunted house event for the community...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell | Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 hosts a haunted house event for the community at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29-31, 2017. The fundraising event raised money for the 242nd U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball and the squadron’s annual Christmas party where they invite a local orphanage to come on base to attend. Although the main attraction for the event was the haunted house, there was also a bounce house for the smaller children to play in, food and candy to eat, clothing items to buy and a fortune teller for participants to “learn their destiny.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell) see less | View Image Page

Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 hosted a haunted house event for the community at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29-31, 2017.



The fundraising event raised money for the 242nd U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball and the squadron’s annual Christmas party.



“This event brings people together,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Garrett Grant, a combat engineer with MWSS-171. “Most of the guys here are from different companies and units that have been working together for almost a week and helped bring this together.”



Grant also said that this is a great event because the locals get to participate with service members’ families and experience American culture.



Although the main attraction for the event was the haunted house, there was also a bounce house for the smaller children to play in, food and candy to eat, clothing items to buy and a fortune teller for participants to “learn their destiny.”



“The people jumping out with chainsaws were definitely the scariest and most fun part,” said Demar Lowry, a participant in the event. “I had a lot of fun at the haunted house this year, and I’m glad I came.”



Overall, the event was a success with around 100 individuals coming to participate in the family fun each night.