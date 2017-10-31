Search and recovery team focuses on the basics during training event

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii—The 647th Force Support Squadron’s search and recovery team put their skills into practice during a training event on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Search and recovery is a mortuary affairs asset that facilitates the collection of remains in the event of a fatality.



The search and recovery team is trained to respond to various mishaps to recover human remains.



“Our goals as the search and recovery team is to collect remains as quickly as possible so that the family members can have some peace in their lives," said Tech. Sgt. Jason Price, 647th Force Support Squadron search and recovery team lead.



For this training event the team focused on the basics of the course, at Base X, a training site.



Search and recovery is a demanding phase of the field operation that helps provide investigative information.



“We want our team to concentrate and practice the fundamentals, so the team is ready if there was an accident or mishap here,” said Price.

During the training event the team learned to sweep the area, mark and collect evidence.



“I think the training was helpful and highly applicable to our mission,” said Airman 1st Class Semaj Edwards, 647th Force Support Squadron search and recovery team member.



Price said it’s important for the team to take their jobs on the search and recovery team seriously as they strive to perform their duties in the most professional and respectful manner possible.



“Search and recovery is about taking care of our fallen,” said Price. “Our goal is to collect the remains of our service members and make sure they are handled in a dignified manner.”

