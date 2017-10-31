State of Alaska honors JBER with the legislative citations

When it comes to carrying out the Air Force’s core value “excellence in all we do,” 2017 has been a notable year for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



Since January, 13 organizations and individuals at JBER have received legislative citations from the State of Alaska. The most recent citation was one of recognition and celebration for the crew at the Iditarod Dining Facility, who received the 2016 United States Air Force John L. Hennessy Award.



Alaska State Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux presented the citation Oct. 20, congratulating the team on the 22 medals claimed at the Military Culinary Arts Competition and its ranking in the top three percent of Department of Defense food satisfaction ratings. Included in the citation was the recognition of the 378,000 nutritious meals provided to servicemen, contractors and others employed at JBER.



According to akleg.gov, for the State of Alaska a legislative citation approved by both houses is the appropriate instrument for expressing commendation, condolences, appreciation or congratulations to an individual or a group, or to recognize a particular event or occasion.



In addition to the Iditarod Dining Facilities citation, LeDoux presented the Fisher House of Alaska with a legislative citation at JBER Sept. 28. The citation honored and celebrated the Fisher House for their support to military members, veterans and family members. Since opening in 2012, the Fisher House has been able to provide accommodation for 27 families nightly with an average of more than 1,600 military families annually.



Being awarded the legislative citation was a group effort from the staff and many volunteers who keep the Fisher House running, said Jennifer Hall, Fisher House of Alaska manager.



Even though the number of citations received at JBER this year may seem numerous, they are not as easily come by as one might think.



“We have a very limited number of citations that we can present in the legislature,” LeDoux said. “In fact, there are only 10 allowed per session. This year we have only had 25 approved.”



In 2017, more than 50 percent of the state legislative citations LeDoux has had approved have gone to the organizations and service members at JBER for outstanding accomplishments. Some of the other organizations recognized were the 477th Fighter Group, 673d Civil Engineering Squadron, 477th Force Support Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Christian San Juan, Tech Sgt. Michela Infantino and Staff Sgt. Colten Mullins.



“It is an honor to receive these legislative citations and we are thankful for the support that we receive,” said Air Force Col. George T.M. Dietrich III, JBER and 673d Air Base Wing commander. “It means so much to us.”



While reviewing the accomplishments of the organizations and individuals at JBER in 2017, it is apparent that through commitment, shared values, and upholding high standards the personnel on the installation continue to achieve the mission.



“It has been an honor to recognize the many servicemen, servicewomen and organizations found on JBER with legislative citations,” LeDoux said. “These fine people and groups not only keep our nation and state safe, but enhance our community through their service, dedication and volunteerism. I am so pleased JBER is included in my district, and I am proud to call many of the fine people on base my constituents, neighbors, and friends.”

