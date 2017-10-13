NMOTC Welcomes Fall

(PENSACOLA, Fla. – Oct. 13, 2017) – Mother Nature doesn’t really flex her fall muscles much down on the Gulf Coast. It is seemingly a perpetual summer. That didn’t stop Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) from celebrating the turn of the season, though.

Sailors and civilians from NMOTC marked the season with its Command Fall Festival, a celebration at Blue Angel Park including fun, games and plenty of food.

“I’m extremely grateful for all of the cooperation among the different NMOTC organizations that came together to create an opportunity for the command to join together and celebrate the Navy’s birthday and kick off the fall season,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Samuel Guill, the event’s organizer. “It was also a great way to let off some steam outside of the office.”

The event included a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is usually commemorated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The Diversity Committee also provided the food, a feast of tacos.

Games included inflatable jousting, cornhole and a pumpkin carving contest, all performed under the umbrella of live music provided by a deejay.

The event also gave Sailors time to celebrate the Navy’s 242nd birthday, honoring the brave men and women who conduct a wide range of combat, training, humanitarian, rescue and other missions worldwide.

NMOTC and its detachments are part of the Navy Medicine team, a global health care network of Navy medical professionals around the world who provide high-quality health care to more than one million eligible beneficiaries. Navy Medicine personnel deploy with Sailors and Marines worldwide, providing critical mission support aboard ships, in the air, under the sea, and on the battlefield.

