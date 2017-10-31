New Fully-Featured AFN7500HD Satellite Receiver/Decoder Now Available for Pre-Order at the Exchange

DALLAS ‒ The Army & Air Force Exchange Service announced today that a new AFN-enabled satellite receiver/decoder is available for pre-order on www.shopmyexchange.com. The AFN7500HD supports AFN’s transition to full digital HD programing later this year and incorporates the latest digital encryption technology.



The AFN7500HD will be available in Exchange stores in OCONUS and online by mid-December. New features include an integrated DVR with a 700 GB hard drive, the ability to record, pause and rewind live TV, a user-friendly program guide, and more. Online purchases can be shipped to APO and FPO addresses.



The unit will be $229, providing customers with a significant upgrade in capability at a far lower price than the previous model. Rentals will be available for $11 per month, substantially lower than the previous rental fee.



According to AFN, the current model D9865H decoder will continue to work post-transition, but older previous generation decoders will not. Some settings changes will be required to access the new digital signal. Look for the settings information in AFN broadcasts, news releases, on the AFN website and the AFN Broadcast Center Facebook page.



For service personnel living on installation with cable TV service, no changes will be required to access the new digital AFN signal. Your cable provider will handle the transition.



Customers with additional questions can contact the Exchange at AFNdecoder@aafes.com. For additional information about the AFN digital transition or receiving the new service, visit myafn.dodmedia.osd.mil/afnhd/ or contact the AFN Broadcast Center directly at DSN: 312-348-1339, commercial: 951-413-2339, or email sathelpdma@mail.mil.



