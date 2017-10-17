Submarine School Announces 2017 Instructors of the Year

By William Kenny, Submarine Learning Center Public Affairs
Naval Submarine School (NSS) announced its 2017 Instructors of the Year (IOY) and the Sailors and Instructors of the 4th Quarter during an award ceremony Oct. 17.
"These selections epitomize the dedication and professionalism of instructors we have here at the center of submarine force training excellence,” said Capt. Aaron Thieme, NSS commanding officer. “I have every confidence they will continue to provide our Sailors with the needed and necessary training for the world’s finest submarine force."
Thieme said the selection boards for the IOY’s were especially competitive this year because of the large number of highly-qualified candidates under consideration.
NSS 2017 Instructors of the Year:
Officer
Lt. Zachary Prefontaine
Senior Enlisted
Senior Chief Electronics Technician, Submarine, Navigation Michael Corder
Mid-Grade Enlisted
Navy Diver 1st Class Matthew Greiner
Junior Enlisted
Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Erich Simpson
All four will represent NSS and compete among the Submarine Learning Center training sites for the opportunity to be named Naval Education and Training Command 2017 Instructor of the Year.
The following were selected for 4th quarter Sailors of the Quarter (SOQ) and Instructors of the Quarter (IOQ):
Junior SOQ
Fire Technician 2nd Class Allen McLean, Jr.
Senior SOQ
Sonar Technician 1st Class Eric Chapman
Junior IOQ
Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Ty Menendez
Senior IOQ
Sonar Technician 1st Class Daniel Scarlatella
NSS trains officers and enlisted Sailors in the basic knowledge and skills upon which operational submarine commands in the Atlantic and Pacific build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining submarines and all their systems.
