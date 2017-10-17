(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Submarine School Announces 2017 Instructors of the Year

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Education and Training Command

    By William Kenny, Submarine Learning Center Public Affairs

    Naval Submarine School (NSS) announced its 2017 Instructors of the Year (IOY) and the Sailors and Instructors of the 4th Quarter during an award ceremony Oct. 17.

    "These selections epitomize the dedication and professionalism of instructors we have here at the center of submarine force training excellence,” said Capt. Aaron Thieme, NSS commanding officer. “I have every confidence they will continue to provide our Sailors with the needed and necessary training for the world’s finest submarine force."

    Thieme said the selection boards for the IOY’s were especially competitive this year because of the large number of highly-qualified candidates under consideration.

    NSS 2017 Instructors of the Year:

    Officer
    Lt. Zachary Prefontaine

    Senior Enlisted
    Senior Chief Electronics Technician, Submarine, Navigation Michael Corder

    Mid-Grade Enlisted
    Navy Diver 1st Class Matthew Greiner

    Junior Enlisted
    Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Erich Simpson

    All four will represent NSS and compete among the Submarine Learning Center training sites for the opportunity to be named Naval Education and Training Command 2017 Instructor of the Year.

    The following were selected for 4th quarter Sailors of the Quarter (SOQ) and Instructors of the Quarter (IOQ):
    Junior SOQ
    Fire Technician 2nd Class Allen McLean, Jr.

    Senior SOQ
    Sonar Technician 1st Class Eric Chapman

    Junior IOQ
    Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Ty Menendez

    Senior IOQ
    Sonar Technician 1st Class Daniel Scarlatella

    NSS trains officers and enlisted Sailors in the basic knowledge and skills upon which operational submarine commands in the Atlantic and Pacific build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining submarines and all their systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2017
    Date Posted: 10.31.2017 12:48
    Story ID: 253594
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine School Announces 2017 Instructors of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Instructor of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT