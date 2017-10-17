Submarine School Announces 2017 Instructors of the Year

By William Kenny, Submarine Learning Center Public Affairs



Naval Submarine School (NSS) announced its 2017 Instructors of the Year (IOY) and the Sailors and Instructors of the 4th Quarter during an award ceremony Oct. 17.



"These selections epitomize the dedication and professionalism of instructors we have here at the center of submarine force training excellence,” said Capt. Aaron Thieme, NSS commanding officer. “I have every confidence they will continue to provide our Sailors with the needed and necessary training for the world’s finest submarine force."



Thieme said the selection boards for the IOY’s were especially competitive this year because of the large number of highly-qualified candidates under consideration.



NSS 2017 Instructors of the Year:



Officer

Lt. Zachary Prefontaine



Senior Enlisted

Senior Chief Electronics Technician, Submarine, Navigation Michael Corder



Mid-Grade Enlisted

Navy Diver 1st Class Matthew Greiner



Junior Enlisted

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Erich Simpson



All four will represent NSS and compete among the Submarine Learning Center training sites for the opportunity to be named Naval Education and Training Command 2017 Instructor of the Year.



The following were selected for 4th quarter Sailors of the Quarter (SOQ) and Instructors of the Quarter (IOQ):

Junior SOQ

Fire Technician 2nd Class Allen McLean, Jr.



Senior SOQ

Sonar Technician 1st Class Eric Chapman



Junior IOQ

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Ty Menendez



Senior IOQ

Sonar Technician 1st Class Daniel Scarlatella



NSS trains officers and enlisted Sailors in the basic knowledge and skills upon which operational submarine commands in the Atlantic and Pacific build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining submarines and all their systems.

