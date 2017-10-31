Immunizations help Airmen maintain readiness

When an F-16CM Fighting Falcon participates in an exercise, the 20th Fighter Wing pilots and intelligence Airmen attached to the aircraft gain valuable tactical knowledge, advancing in skill with every flight to ensure optimum competence is obtained for the actual battlefield.



Similar to the learning curve of each F-16 exercise, vaccines build upon the immune system’s experience, allowing a human body the chance to defeat a weakened or dead version of a disease and become more effective at defending itself.



Staff Sgt. Jake Spencer, 20th Medical Operations Squadron immunizations backup technician, said on a day-to-day basis the immunizations clinic vaccinates individuals starting around two months of age and totals approximately 23,000 people a year including active-duty Airmen and Soldiers, civilians, dependents and retirees.



Operating based off of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, technicians provide a variety of immunizations from the annual flu shot to anthrax and yellow fever.



Prior to deploying, Airmen are required to maintain their individual medical readiness. Part of this readiness includes receiving any necessary vaccinations as well as shots specific for their destination.



“(The Airmen) are going to locations that may have some special circumstances,” said Spencer. “Some locations are having outbreaks of polio. We don’t think about polio here in the U.S., because it’s eradicated here, but other countries don’t vaccinate like we do or have strict guidelines. We have to vaccinate those members going to those locations to give them added protection.”



Even after their patients have left, the clinic continues to take care of them from the homefront, working to ensure their families left behind stay healthy.



“We give the Airmen peace of mind on this end so they know that whatever they’re doing they can stay completely focused,” said Senior Airman Tamika Bradley, 20th MDOS allergy and immunizations technician. “We’ve got their backs over here, vaccinating their children, spouses and other dependents.”



Although the 20th MDOS immunizations clinic may not be in an exercise or a deployed location, they are still helping to maintain readiness every day, protecting the 20th FW mission as well as its Airmen and families.

