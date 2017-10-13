Airman Spotlight: Senior Airman Tamara Wright

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Editor’s Note: The Airman Spotlight is a monthly feature with the goal of highlighting Airmen who are contributing to the 403rd Wing’s mission accomplishment and making a difference in the lives of others.



Senior Airman Tamara Wright is a health services management apprentice with the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron. She’s a traditional reservist who is also a full-time graduate student at Texas Tech University pursuing her master’s degree in healthcare administration.



Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Barnby, 403rd Wing command chief, and Col. Robert Stanton, 403rd Wing vice commander, presented a certificate of appreciation to Wright in front of her squadron Sept. 10. They said the certificate wasn’t a typical award for a specific achievement, but more for just being an outstanding Airman.



“Without hesitation, Senior Airman Wright steps in when she sees that there is a need,” Barnby said. “She has met and exceeded the expectations of her position.”



Wright enlisted in August 2013 and was part of the 403rd Wing’s Developmental and Training Flight until she attended basic military training in January of 2014. She began her career as part of the 403rd Civil Engineering Squadron, but when the squadron was deactivated in 2015, she transferred to the 403rd ASTS.



“When I joined the 403rd, I was a member of the Civil Engineering Squadron. I’ll never forget my first morning formation after returning from (technical) school. I was promoted to E-3 and our commander told us the squadron was being deactivated,” she said. “Despite the turmoil, our commander, first sergeant and various other members in the force support squadron would not stop until they helped find each of us a home.”



She said she was welcomed into the ASTS with open arms and that she’s had the chance to flourish under the guidance of her leadership. She also said she believes the 403rd Wing isn’t just a unit, but more like a family.



“I love how we take care of one another,” she said. “There are so many individuals in the unit who have made a positive impact on my life.”



After transferring to her new squadron, she graduated the Health Services Management Apprentice course with honors, earned a certification as an electronic health record specialist, graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and completed an internship at the Gulf Coast Veterans Administration Health Care System. She has also been a key member of the 403rd Wing’s Human Resources Development council board for the last two years.



“HRDC is a big part of why I enjoy serving here at Keesler,” she said. “I’ve had the chance to build strong foundations with so many other Airmen and develop unparalleled leadership skills through experiences I don’t think any other area of our unit could offer.”



Helping others through her service is what Wright said she has always known is her purpose and is one of the main reasons she joined the Air Force Reserve.



“I wanted nothing more than to use my talent to give back,” she said. “Being a member of the Reserve has allowed me to complete my education while serving not only my community, but on a global scale.”

