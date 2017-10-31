During the brief period at anchorage, the ship received hi-priority cargo, mail, and food via barge and crane transfer immediately prior to getting underway and completing two replenishments at sea with another logistics ship and a Navy destroyer. The NAVSUP FLCSI Site Sigonella team worked with the local Husbanding Service Provider to load the Leroy Grumman with 10 pallets (2041kg) of emergent provisions, five pallets (349kg) of high priority parts, and 48pcs (316kg) of mail supporting USNS MEDGAR EVERS (T-AKE-13) and USS PORTER (DDG-78). Emergent visits like this one enable logisticians to provide the combatants with critical parts and provisions to keep them on mission.



"It was good to see the evolution unfold and comforting to know that with the combined efforts of our U.S. Navy, local national, civilian, and contracted teams can support critical evolutions like this especially at short notice,” said LS2(SW) Michael Sills from NAVSUP FLCSI Site Sigonella. LS2 Sills was a critical enabler in the evolution ensuring the timeline for delivery of all trucks, arrival of the barge, and readiness of the ship all lined up to prevent spoiled food and timely completion of the process.



USNS Leroy Grumman has an overall length of 206.5 meters (677ft) and displaces 41,353 tons. The Leroy Grumman is a Henry J. Kaiser class of 18 fleet replenishment oilers which began construction in August 1984. The class comprises fifteen oilers which are operated by Military Sealift Command to provide underway replenishment of fuel to United States Navy combat ships and jet fuel for aircraft aboard aircraft carriers at sea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2017 Date Posted: 10.31.2017 05:12 Story ID: 253516 Location: AUGUSTA BAY, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Leroy Grumman Receives Emergent Logistics Support from NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, by Tia McMillen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.