Yujo holds grand re-opening

The Yujo Community Center held a grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2017. The YCC moved back to its original location, Bldg. 327, after being temporarily relocated due to building renovations.



The mission of the YCC is to provide quality recreational, instructional and cultural programs and activities that promote meaningful and wholesome leisure time for personnel assigned to Yokota AB. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Holidays and closed on Sundays.



Facilities offered at the Yujo consist of an Airmen’s lounge, video game room, multi-purpose area, conference room and a Wiltec Insurance Concessionaire Contract office.



A multitude of programs and services is also offered at the center; there are video game and table tennis tournaments, door decorating contests, pool tables, video game consuls, darts, and maps and local travel information.



The United Service Organization also opened their doors at the YCC. The organization supports military families, single service members and deployed service members. The USO is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The USO is a full service center that provides a friendly and comfortable environment that offers relaxation, entertainment, snacks and drinks.



Volunteers are an integral part of the centers efforts and they do everything from preparing and serving food to assisting in planning and executing programs. To volunteer with the USO, log onto www.volunteers.uso.org.



For more information about the centers contact the YCC at 225-7713 and USO at 225-6861.

