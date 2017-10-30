JBER Mobile Command Center to limit loss of life

In the event of an aircraft crash or immediate threat such as an active shooter, accessibility to the scene and the timely relay of information can be life-saving.



A three-person team from the 673d Security Forces Squadron has spearheaded an effort to ensure their unit is prepared in such an event. The team has dedicated more than 100 hours to acquiring a $256,000 mobile command center, which is set to arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, between April and June 2018.



This new asset is essentially a 24-foot horse trailer that has been gutted and remodeled to serve as a high-tech central point of communication. It will allow security forces to operate fluidly and efficiently on-scene as opposed to operating out of their dispatch center at JBER.



“The ability to communicate across the board is paramount when it comes to an incident, natural disaster or a hostile environment,” said Shannon Anthony, 673d SFS resource advisor. “Just being able to communicate and having all units and emergency responders on the same page…it makes or breaks what’s going to happen. Having this capability can easily be the difference between life and death.”



Since providing a central point of communication for an incident is the main purpose of a mobile command center, the technology that makes it possible is of vital importance. If cellular networks were down because of a disaster, the command center would need another means of voice communication. High on the list of essentials were a satellite system and robust Internet connectivity.



“When we were asked what capabilities we would need in the command center, I said we wanted to make sure it came equipped with absolutely everything we would need to sustain operations at a scene of an accident or natural disaster,” Anthony said. “Everything we’re putting in it will allow us to maintain our capabilities and track all of our manpower on the road.”



Another important consideration for a mobile command center is security. The scene of a major incident can become chaotic, and it's difficult to keep track of who's entering the vehicle unless specific measures have been taken.



To ensure that passersby won’t stumble upon any sensitive information, black-out screens will be installed in the vehicle. The door will by cipher locked, requiring an entry code. Additionally, a security camera will be installed, like a periscope on a submarine.

“The logistics of this vehicle are going to be incredible,” said Senior Airman Adrian Durr, 673d SFS mobile command center project lead. “It’ll have three workstations, accommodating up to 10 personnel. We’ll have plans and programs and a GPS workstation, allowing us to provide direction to our units and track where all our forces are at any given time. Essentially, we’re taking what we do in the Emergency Operations Center and making it mobile.”



Having this new mobile command center is a benefit not only for emergency responders and those whose lives could potentially be saved at JBER, but also for those affected by natural disasters or incidents across the state.



“As long as there is roadway that is somewhat passable, then we’ll be able to get there,” said Anthony. “You never know when or where disaster will strike. Where the commander says go, we go.”

